SIL Shames Breast Cancer Survivor for Showing Up to Their Sons' Practice Without Her 'Boobs'

According to her SIL, not wearing her breast prosthetics was far too confusing for everyone else.

"In her mind, I was giving all of the (family) kids the idea that you can just 'take off your tits' if you're not interested, which will give girls the wrong idea about puberty and make the boys less sympathetic if they think it's a choice(?)," she wrote.

"I'm apparently also making people 'think I'm trans/that my husband and I are gay' (paraphrased). Ok one, it was early and I had kids to deal with. Two, I can just explain reality if they even notice. I didn't even know what to say to that last part without being vulgar because I am clearly female with children that came out of me, so, you know."