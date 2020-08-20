Mom Feels 'Conned' After Niece Babysits & Refuses To Pay Her For It

The mom began her Reddit post explaining that she used to pay her niece to babysit her then 4 year-old girl for her when she was 13.

Over a weekend, she got a text from her niece that went a little like this:

“'NIECE: Hey Auntie []! Mom told me that you and Uncle [] have been pretty busy and stressed out lately :,( I was just thinking how much I miss [Daughter] and wanted to offer to take her tomorrow morning and have her over for the weekend. Mum and dad are cool with it if you are!'

'MOM: Hey [Niece's name], you are such a sweetheart <3. [Daughter] misses you too, we haven't seen you since Christmas! I will ask [daughter] and get back to you ASAP'

'NIECE: No problem! Everything just like old times?'

Brief intermission where I ask daughter.

'MOM: Yes! [Daughter] said she would love to go see you. Just let me know what time you'll be picking her up.'”