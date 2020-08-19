Grandmom 'Hates' Mom Bought Grandson a Sequin Dress He 'Didn't Even Ask For'

"I think it was considerate of you to be open to different options for your son since you know what he likes," commended another user. "Children's clothing is super gendered. If your kid wants sparkles, it's going to need to come from that section. People are more open to this stuff now, but still it's only an issue when a boy wants to wear something considered girly."

The person continued: "My mom dressed me in matching boys or unisex (which male is the default) clothes with my sib and I had no problem. But, other times we wanted a sparkly dress. It's not your fault clothing, like everything else, is sexist. I think it's nice you care about making your kid happy."



Keep following your gut, mama.