'Swimming Pool Karen' Body-Shames New Mom for Her Swimsuit at Mommy & Me Swim Class

But all the mom said was "Thank you for your opinion" and kept walking.

In truth, the OP found the other mom's comments to be ridiculous.

"However, I was telling another mom friend about it and she said that maybe I should reconsider my bathing suit moving forward," she continued.

Her friend told her she should invest in a one-piece suit and agreed that she would be uncomfortable if there was another mom in her son's swim class "who [was] showing off too much skin to her husband and children."

"Anyway, I don't want to be the inappropriate pool mom, but at the same time, it's a baby swim class and my bathing suit choice should was hardly inappropriate (in my opinion)," she added.

So was she wrong?