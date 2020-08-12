Mom Outraged To Learn Grandma Tricked Grandson Into Calling Her 'Mom' While He Temporarily Lived With Her

"My mother agreed to take care of him while I was away," she clarified. "I facetimed with him whenever I could. Fast forward to last month, I come to my mother's house to pick up my son. He's happy to see me and me and my mother are talking while he's playing with his dinosaurs. He suddenly looks up at my mother and says 'Mommy, I'm thirsty.'

"I was obviously confused, and asked my mother if she heard him call her mom," the mom continued. "She laughed nervously and said that he had been calling her that for awhile. She basically explained that while I was away she told him that she was his mom and to call her that."