Family Slams Mom for Putting Toddlers in Day Care on Her Days Off -- Despite Partner's Support

"I cannot understand why people have children if spending time with them and looking after them is such an immense burden," one person wrote. "Perhaps send them to childcare for one day a week to give yourself time for errands, still iffy but okay ..... but both of your days off?? Jeez. So many parents would find it a blessing to have this extra time to spend with their children, and you’re sending yours away because ... it’s more convenient. "

"Why do people even have children?" another person commented.

"When I was working I couldn't wait to spend some some with my babies on my days off. Why have kids at all if you don't want to be with them when you can?" a third commenter wondered.