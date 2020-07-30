My Baby Was Born With a Huge Hole in Her Heart -- But Our Fierce Girl Is a Warrior

Julia Oramas
I always knew our daughter was destined for greatness, but I never could have expected the challenges Emmi would need to overcome in order to become the healthy, beautiful, miraculous child she was created to be.
But first, let's bounce back to the beginning of our journey.
During our first prenatal appointment, everything was seemingly perfect.
In that moment, I knew this would be a very different conversation than I was expecting.
Somehow, I was able to hold myself together until I got to my car.
The next few months were incredibly lonesome as we processed the news eight hours away from family and friends.
Although we had wonderful nurses and therapists, only people who have experienced the NICU can understand the lasting trauma it causes.
This pulmonary over circulation leads to what doctors call congestive heart failure, which she began exhibiting at just 4 days old.
At 10 weeks old, most babies are spending their days eating, sleeping, pooping, cooing, and working on tummy time.
After seven hours, we received the best update.
You see, as Emmi's heart was healing, so were ours.
Our daughter is a social butterfly, shining her contagious smile to everyone she meets.
Every now and again, we return to the infamous parking spot with our perfect miracle of a child and we giggle about how silly our previous fears were.
