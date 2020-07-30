My Baby Was Born With a Huge Hole in Her Heart -- But Our Fierce Girl Is a Warrior

Looking back on that time, I feel so silly knowing how much grief we allowed ourselves to feel, but I also know this grief was a necessary and incredibly common part of the process of becoming a parent to a child with Down syndrome. I would be telling a lie if I said it was easy to work through those feelings. I know there are other parents going through this same silent struggle right now who need to know they are not alone and everything is going to be so beautiful in the end.

Right about the time when Nick and I were really starting to embrace the fact Emmi was going to have Down syndrome, the 20-week anatomy scan turned our world upside down once again. Congenital heart defect. "Your daughter is going to need open-heart surgery," is a line no parent ever wants to hear. We were crushed. So, like any parent in our situation would do, we cried, we talked, we prayed, we researched, and we did everything in our power to set Emmi up with the very best team of medical professionals we could find.



We spent the next several months going to countless appointments to monitor her in my belly until the doctors finally agreed it was time for her to join us. After two days of induction and 10 minutes of pushing, Emmi was welcomed into the world in the most beautiful delivery we could have imagined. She was perfect! Soon after her birth, she was taken to the NICU where she would spend the next four long weeks.

