Mom Says BIL Won't Stop 'Joking' That Her Ex Is Actually 2-Year-Old's 'Real' Father & She's Over the Digs

Having a sense of humor about parenting is kind of essential to surviving it. That old adage, "If you don't laugh, all you'll do is cry" is seriously true. But some people take it too far, and end up crossing a line they were never meant to even toe.
A mom recently posted on Reddit about her young brother-in-law who constantly insinuates that her child isn't her husband's because of how he looks. And it's gotten so bad, she doesn't even want him around her son at all.
The mom says she has a great relationship with her husband, who is a great to their son. But she's giving him an ultimatum about his brother.
"I have brown hair and blue eyes, my husband has blond hair and blue eyes and our son has brown hair and brown eyes," she explained. "Honestly didn't think much of it until my brother-in-law made a comment when my son was around a year old on how rare it is for two people with blue eyes to have a child with brown eyes. We thought it was an interesting observation and moved on."
Her BIL's innocuous comment didn't just end there -- he's continued with the theory for two years.
"Again he made another comment on my sons second birthday," the mom said. "My best friend is Asian. My ex from almost seven years ago (I've been with my husband for five years now) is Asian as well. He 'joked' that my son looks more like my friend (?) because he has dark hair and eyes, then he turned to me and said 'Isn't your ex Asian? Maybe my bro needs a test' and laughed. I thought this was so rude and was so happy no one nearby heard it."
The straw that broke the camel's back came when the mom says he made a super rude comment on social media on a photo she posted of their beach day.
"We all got pretty tan from being in the sun all day and I took a picture of us and posted it on my story," she wrote. "My brother in law swiped up and said: 'Why's my brother holding a little Mexican kid' with a bunch of laughing emojis. I went off on him and told him that I'm sick and tired of his little jokes towards my son all because he has brown hair and brown eyes and his father is blonde with blue eyes. He's 21 so I get he's young but until he stops with the constant DNA jokes, I don't want him around our son."
"If he doesn't believe they're related, there's obviously no bond and I don't feel comfortable with him around him," she added.
However, her husband isn't convinced this is a "fair" call.
"I told my husband to tell his brother this and he's saying I'm the [expletive] wanting him to tell his brother he can't see his nephew and that he knows our son is his so why do I let his brothers comments affect me."
People pointed out that not only is her BIL wrong, her husband needs to do a better job of stepping up and defending her.
"Ask your husband how he'd feel if someone on your side suddenly started accusing him of cheating," plainly wrote one user. "It's basically the same thing as what his brother is doing. My boyfriend's great aunt kept saying our baby wasn't his (he's the only one I've ever slept with) she shut up real quick when our baby came out looking just like her dad. Lucky for me, she has my eyes so people had to stop being stupid and rude."
"Tell your husband to get his brother in line to protect your child from the BS that he'll be put through if this doesn't stop," added another.
This mama has every right to set firm boundary lines -- here's to hoping dad follows suit.
