Etsy Artist Makes 'Life-Size' Fetus Sculptures To Help Grieving Moms Through Miscarriage

Content Warning: This post contains language and images around infant loss.
Going through a miscarriage is an extremely personal journey, one that no one deals with identically. There are some who feel the loss so deeply and what makes it harder is not having "tangible" evidence they existed, just the memory of what it was like to know they were a possibility in their bellies.
Without a body to mourn over, "moving on" can be impossible. Psychologist Pauline Boss coined the term "ambiguous loss" to describe a very specific type of grief in which families have trouble moving on after a person goes missing forever and a body is unrecovered. For women who miscarry, the pain is somewhat relatable.
That's essentially why artist Jenn of My Tangible Peace began creating life-like sculptures of fetuses, though admittedly there is more to her story.
It is a pain that she is sadly all too familiar with.
The at-home services came about thanks to the funeral director they chose, who gave her an "odd" suggestion.
Now, 19 years after her loss, Jenn says she still feels wholeheartedly that she made the right decision.
"We kept her body with us for two days," she says. "Over that time I talked to her, I cried over her, and I stroked her hair."
Jenn admits that she had secretly hoped she'd wake up from the nightmare over those two days; that she'd find her daughter giggling and happy, and it was all a cruel cosmic prank she'd be able to put behind her.
"It was on the morning of the second day that I knew that this wasn't a dream and that it was time to let her go," Jenn shares. "I could see the changes that death had brought to her body. It wasn't scary or gross, but, it was time. We made that breathless call to the funeral home informing them that it was time, and they gave us the OK to bring her to the crematorium. I really don't remember much of the car ride. I just remember her face and how it looked in death."
Her journey with grief had many ups and downs, but around what would have been her daughter's 6th birthday, Jenn's grief took an interesting turn.
Jenn had been experimenting with clay for a while, making silly or cartoonish sculptures, but never realized how impactful a realistic one could be.
In the summer of 2006, Jenn got her first memorial sculpture request.
Jenn decided to officially open her My Tangible Peace shop in 2010, where grieving parents find her for custom sculptures.
Her shop alone has had over 2,000 sales, with prices ranging from $10 to $200.
Jenn admits that her art isn't entirely "selfless"
