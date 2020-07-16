Etsy Artist Makes 'Life-Size' Fetus Sculptures To Help Grieving Moms Through Miscarriage





"I brought her home to a warm and loving house that smelled of her and felt safe. I took the time to be alone with her and inspect every inch of her perfect little body. I traced my fingers over the sewn-up violations from her autopsy ... and held her. I cried in the privacy of my childhood bedroom. I did my best to take in this unbelievable reality, that was dream-like and quite surreal, and attempted to digest the full velocity of what was actually happening."



For the wake, Jenn laid out her daughter in the Moses basket she slept in as an infant, surrounded by daisies, on the family table they still eat at today.

"Instead of leaving her in the care of strangers, only be allowed to see her body at specific calling hours, I took her home to where our memories of her radiated off of the walls," she said.