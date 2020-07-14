I knew I Had a Problem When I Was Too Hungover To Get Up & Hold My Baby -- Again

I had the right snacks, the softest cotton wraps and a sporty three-wheeled pram. I'd fought my way out of germ-infested play pits and had wipes on hand for any unpredictable leaks, drips or explosions. On the outside I was doing well at my new role. But, inside I was hurting, mourning the loss of that fun party girl I knew, the one that linked arms with strangers and did bad '80s robot dancing.

I wanted to go out and be me again. Drunk me, the only me I knew. Mum's nights out became my escape…