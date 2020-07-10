Big Brother Lets Sister With Cancer Shave His Head so She Doesn't Have to Go Through It Alone

Kristin Bowden Photography
Having a child go through the perils of fighting a rare disease is inarguably one of the scariest, hardest things a family can endure. But for the Bowden family, when 3-year-old daughter Lula Beth was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer, it brought many beautiful moments -- including showcasing the true and deep love between her and big brother Kohen.
Of course, that doesn't mean their journey was anything close to sunshine and rainbows.
Kristin and husband Dakota's instincts, however, told them they knew something more was going on.
The toddler underwent a six-hour surgery, removing the whole tumor and kidney.
However, as heartbreaking as the diagnosis was, Kristin said her family, especially Lula Beth, remained resilient.
The Bowdens were committed to being open and honest with both their kids about everything, and tried to prep her for when she may lose her hair.
In an effort to make it a "special" occasion, the family decided to take her to her favorite spot in the mountains.
Kristin says Kohen has asked questions here and there, but it really opened him up to have a level of compassion that's genuinely moving.
When Lula Beth learned her brother was shaving his head too and that she got to do it, she couldn't have been more excited.
Kohen wasn't the only one who showed support for the little girl.
Currently, Lula Beth is set to have her last chemotherapy treatment in August.
