Big Brother Lets Sister With Cancer Shave His Head so She Doesn't Have to Go Through It Alone

Of course, that doesn't mean their journey was anything close to sunshine and rainbows.

"The month of March was a long, messy one," mom and photographer Kristin Bowden tells CafeMom. "She was a super healthy child, rarely got sick. But March took a turn for the worse."

Lula Beth was sick constantly. Over the course of six doctors appointments in March alone, she was given a few UTI diagnosis, the flu, RSV and was even told at her last regular appointment that she had "a little bug that would go away."