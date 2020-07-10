19 So-Relateable-It-Hurts Tweets About Summer 2020

Image: iStock



iStock This year has been a strange one and likely not one that any of us are going to forget anytime soon. With the worldwide health issue going on, people spent the majority of their spring at home— only leaving to grocery shop every other week and trying to juggle work and virtual homeschool. No babysitters. No asking grandparents to help out. Mounting anxiety over hoping their loved ones stay healthy.





Now that we're in summer, some of those restrictions have lifted. However, the outbreak is far from over making Summer 2020 one of the most challenging seasons in history. And parents aren't alone in the stress that everyone's under. And when times are tough, there's no better time to laugh. So enjoy these 20 super relatable tweets highlighting just how weird the summer of 2020 has been.