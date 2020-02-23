Grieving Influencer Opens Up After Losing a Baby at 30 Weeks Pregnant



emileehembrow/Instagram

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.



It can be hard to let others know that you're hurting. Grief can be a painful, private thing, which is why when someone tells you they're struggling instead of pretending everything is perfect, it can be incredibly powerful. Last week, 28-year-old influencer Emilee Hembrow opened up online about the unthinkable grief she's going through and shared that she lost her unborn son, Jamal, at only 30 weeks pregnant.