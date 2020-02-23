Grieving Influencer Opens Up After Losing a Baby at 30 Weeks Pregnant

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.
It can be hard to let others know that you're hurting. Grief can be a painful, private thing, which is why when someone tells you they're struggling instead of pretending everything is perfect, it can be incredibly powerful. Last week, 28-year-old influencer Emilee Hembrow opened up online about the unthinkable grief she's going through and shared that she lost her unborn son, Jamal, at only 30 weeks pregnant.
-
Hembrow first announced her pregnancy back in February.
"We are over the moon to be expecting a new addition to the family," the mom, who already has two kids, 3-year-old Aaliyah and 1-year-old Gabriel, wrote February 23 on Instagram. "I've always dreamed of having a big family and we are so thankful to be able to give the kids another sibling."
-
As her baby grew, Hembrow was open with how excited she was to her over one million followers.
"I wonder what's to come when I'm due in August," she wrote at 19 weeks on April 1.
"I had an ultrasound this week," she wrote a few weeks later on April 17. "It was so nice to see our baby boy is doing great and is healthy!"
She even shared photos from her son's gender reveal. In one, she cuddles her older kids in front of large letters that spell boy and tons of blue balloons.
"Another Prince is on his way," she wrote. "So blessed."
-
-
But on June 21 she shared a very different type of post.
At 30 weeks, the mom shared her heartbreak with a drawing of a figure crying. Although it's not clear how Jamal died or if Hembrow suffered from any pregnancy complications before his death, her grief is raw as she tries to weather this storm.
"There is really no test harder that a person can face, than a loss of their child," she wrote. "The bond that is created between the mother and her child, through pregnancy forms the strongest of bonds."
-
There is a connection between mother and child, she continued, that is established during pregnancy.
"[It] forms the strongest of bonds," she explained. "God loves those who are patient through hardship."
"This world is short, and we believe our angel Jamal Reign Ada is waiting at the gates of paradise for mom and dad with open arms," she continued. "Rest In Peace our little angel."
-
-
A few days later on June 23, Hembrow shared photos from her son's funeral.
The photos showed her daughter Aaliyah placing flowers on her brother's grave.
Her family was "expecting a baby" she wrote, "but instead God gifted us with the most beautiful Guardian Angel."
"Whilst we won't be able to hold him in our arms, baby Jamal will be held in our hearts for the rest of our days," she continued.
Their son was " the light and the wake up call needed by us all," she added. He healed relationships that had long since broken and "made us question our own paths in life and brought us closer to our faith. I'm thankful I got to meet my angel, even if it was for a moment. Rest In Peace Jamal Reign Ada."
-
Since sharing her story, Hembrow has received an outpouring of love and support from her followers.
"My love I can't even put into words what I want to say," one person wrote. "I just want to hug the whole family. We love you and are thinking of all of you each day."
"All of us will hold our babies a little closer tonight [in] loving memory of your son," someone else wrote. "Sending our love stay strong lovely."
And one person's comment shows that not only can Hembrow touch other women by opening up about her loss, but her followers can also offer her some support as she navigates the emotions of her baby's death.
"I went through the same thing," someone wrote. "Have fun up there little one, Vinnie my angel. Boy, look after the new angel."
