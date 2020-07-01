MIL Steals Grandson's Ashes so She Can 'Spend Some Time' With Him & Mom Is Beyond Furious

Her husband went over to his mother's house and demanded she give back the ashes.

"He says he told her to hand the urn over or he'll call the police, to which she rolled her eyes and said one night wouldn't make any difference, but she handed the urn back to my husband," the mom wrote.

"When he told her that I wanted to file a police report she apparently kicked off and got defensive and said I was just being ridiculous, no crime had been committed and the police won't care about some ashes when they have more important things to worry about," she added. "SO was pretty shocked by how flippantly she spoke about it all (I think maybe he thought I was exaggerating how much of an [expletive] she was being about it) so now agrees that we should file a police report so we plan to. I'm not sure yet if I want to press charges."

