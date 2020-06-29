Dad Accuses Mom of 'Forgetting' Dead Son Because She Tells People She Has 2 Kids Instead of 3



iStock

There's no playbook for losing a child. No matter what parents do, losing a child is something they will grapple with the rest of their days, and that includes interacting with other people.

For one mom who lost her eldest son, dealing with other parents has been among one of the more challenging aspects of grief, one that she reacts to on a case by case basis. However, the way she interacted with one mom has her husband feeling like she's trying to forget their son completely.