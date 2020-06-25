5 Simple Pleasures Every Exhausted Mom Needs Right Now



Major lifestyle switch-ups—like the one that happened while we were all sheltering in place—trigger changes that happen in stages. At first, the unexpected home time (for those lucky enough to get some) felt like a luxury that allowed us to play around in the kitchen (so much banana bread!), get reacquainted with our comfy-pants, and maybe even adopt that puppy the kids had spent years campaigning for. Then came the we-can-do-hard things stage. Remember those color-coded homeschool schedules that got tossed in the recycling just days later?

Now we’ve settled into a third stage, the one that happens when we’ve all hit the wall and we’re tired. Though every county across the country is different, it’s a fair bet that moms everywhere feel similar exhaustion. Did homeschooling take it out of you? Wondering how you’ll balance work and kids for the next three months without summer camp? Right now, it’s the familiar little things that are bringing us comfort and happiness.