Couple Gets in a Huge Fight Over Peeing in Friend's Shower & Now the Internet Is Divided

While other people thought that what you do in the shower is nobody's' business.

"I always pee in the shower," someone else shared. "I would find it hysterical if someone asked permission to pee in my shower. Like go ahead, but why do you want to alert me to it? Are you gonna ask before you poop in the toilet, too?"



"You do know pee is not a radioactive substance," someone else pointed out. "Normally it is sterile. Think of the water you save by not flushing the toilet. I really silly thing to fret about. Peeing in their sink is probably a no-no."

Although we like how a third person put it:

"They're never going to know. Whizz away," the commenter wrote.