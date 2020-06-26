Racism Is Flooding My Local Moms' Facebook Group & Here's What I'm Doing About It

The protests and calls around the nation for police reform, social justice, and equality were just too much for some to endure.

One mom called protesters "stupid morons" while others b----ed and moaned about the traffic local rallies were causing. Comment after comment, post after post, took a metaphorical s--t on the opinions and concerns of women of color.

In response to the hostility, I created a group to support and uplift WOC in our town. I made it clear that all were welcome, should they feel empowered to learn, listen and engage on issues WOC experience every day.