Racism Is Flooding My Local Moms' Facebook Group & Here's What I'm Doing About It

Hoda Abdulla
Have daily check-ins with your town's mom group felt a bit sour lately? Gone are the days of supporting local clothing drives, buying random s--t off someone's curb, or giving a recommendation for the only person you let near your eyebrows. Yes, it is sad to say, but the support-filled posts of yesteryear are no more. What once was a happy, cozy safe space where "moms support moms" is now likely riddled with debates over face masks, herd immunity, and your state's elected officials. More concerning, however, have been the deeply disturbing posts following the death of George Floyd. My experience has been an alarming cocktail of ulcer-inducing behavior, all of which has been spewed by, you guessed it: White women!
-
I live in an upper middle-class town in Bergen County, New Jersey, that’s been pretty well-known for its growing diversity over the years.
-
The protests and calls around the nation for police reform, social justice, and equality were just too much for some to endure.
One mom called protesters "stupid morons" while others b----ed and moaned about the traffic local rallies were causing. Comment after comment, post after post, took a metaphorical s--t on the opinions and concerns of women of color.
In response to the hostility, I created a group to support and uplift WOC in our town. I made it clear that all were welcome, should they feel empowered to learn, listen and engage on issues WOC experience every day.
-
-
For one week, it was better than heaven.
So much delicious, feel-good conversation from all our members. But just days after the group was created, a post was shared on general mom's group (let's call it GMG) asking why a WOC group was even a thing -- that the GMG was a space for ALL to unite (??).
-
It was followed by lots of sweet-looking white women telling us that racism is not a thing (??).
-
-
The moms in GMG have called me "crazy" and told me that I "yap," but I haven't let that stop me from letting my voice be heard.
I've been told that I'm causing a divide, but we all know that divide was there long before me. People of color have endured centuries of systemic racism, bigotry, colonization, and a major superiority complex at the hands of the oppressors.
Quite frankly, the "divide" has only brought so many of us closer together. In the days that followed GMG-Gate, our unity has empowered us to speak up and stand up, create an impromptu scholarship fund for WOC in our district with just four days left in the school year, friendships have been formed, and coffee dates have been planned. We’ve found our community and we are organized, girlfriend!
-
Your mom group might not be safe anymore, but make space for yourself and others like you to thrive.
Stand your ground. Defend your people. We must do more. We must do better.
This post was written by Hoda Abdulla.
Share this Story