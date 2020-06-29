20 Moments of Pure #BlackJoy We Need to Celebrate

Good Housekeeping/Instagram
It is one thing to be allies to the Black community, through advocacy, shows and even teaching children about racism or buying from Black-owned businesses, but it is another to celebrate them, too. Both are required to defeat white supremacy and that is why we wanted to highlight moments of #BlackJoy, meaning, showing the moments of the Black community loving life and enjoying it. Because as advocates say, Black Joy is also an act of resistance.
Whether it's a cute dad and his baby, a graduation or a fun dance (lots of fun dances) there are lots of moments of Black happiness to choose from. Some of it, like the viral videos and the weddings and dances, are overt examples, but sometimes the joy is subtle. It's loving one's Blackness or smiling at the small successes. Whatever form of Black Joy it is, it deserves to be celebrated. After looking across Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok, we found a lot of joy to go around. Take a look below.
"Make it Like a Ball"1
This insanely adorable video made the rounds around Father's Day and it is easy to see why. A dad and his daughter sit together while he attempted to tie her head wrap. She tells him "in a ball" numerous times, and he eventually gets it right to her extreme joy.
A Protest Wedding2
A wedding ceremony held in Philadephia smack dab in the middle of the anti-racism protests caught the eye of the internet very quickly. It was a stunning display of solidarity and Black love with the backdrop of racial equity behind them.
"Good Energy"3
Missy Elliot tweeted out this now-viral video of a black man who is a video creator and who we assume to be his daughter dancing and lip-syncing in his car. The video has over one million views and over 10,000 retweets.
A Game of Peek-a-Boo4
Now this looks like such a fun game of peek-a-boo. Dad hides from his toddler behind a car and pops out to surprise her from the sides. She finds this absolutely hilarious and it's all caught on the doorbell camera.
Congressional Candidate Jamaal Bowman vibing5
Congressional Candidate Jamaal Bowman is running for office in New York. It's a tiring job but that hasn't stopped hi