20 Moments of Pure #BlackJoy We Need to Celebrate

Image: Good Housekeeping/Instagram



Good Housekeeping/Instagram It is one thing to be allies to the Black community, through advocacy, shows and even teaching children about racism or buying from Black-owned businesses, but it is another to celebrate them, too. Both are required to defeat white supremacy and that is why we wanted to highlight moments of #BlackJoy, meaning, showing the moments of the Black community loving life and enjoying it. Because as advocates say, Black Joy is also an act of resistance.

Whether it's a cute dad and his baby, a graduation or a fun dance (lots of fun dances) there are lots of moments of Black happiness to choose from. Some of it, like the viral videos and the weddings and dances, are overt examples, but sometimes the joy is subtle. It's loving one's Blackness or smiling at the small successes. Whatever form of Black Joy it is, it deserves to be celebrated. After looking across Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok, we found a lot of joy to go around. Take a look below.

