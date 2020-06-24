Mom Thinks She's Raising Her Bossy Daughters To Be 'Leaders' But Dad Worries They're Turning Into Bullies

"Our town has lifted a lot of restrictions so my wife and I went on a date at a restaurant that had outdoor seating only," he wrote.

"When we returned, our babysitter informed us that our youngest kept telling her she had a 'big tummy' and asked when she was going to lose weight. My wife thought it was funny. The sitter did not. She said when she told the kids it wasn't appropriate, they laughed. I apologized. Once she left, it lead to a fight with my wife," he wrote.

"My wife said they're just kids. I say that doesn't excuse poor behavior. I told her from now on we needed to actually be firmer with how they talk to others, as it's not cute. She didn't agree. I told her I would be doing it no matter what and she could do what she wanted, but she would be creating mini bullies."



Now the dad says his wife isn't speaking with him. He wants to know if he was wrong for setting such firm boundaries.