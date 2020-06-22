Man 'Finally' Tells Pregnant Wife About His Deceased 10-Year-Old Son After He's 'Outed' on Social Media



iStock

There is no playbook for a parent who has lost a child. There is no right way to cope, to grieve, or to "move on." One thing is for certain: Any parent who lost a child will be dealing with that loss for the rest of their lives.

One man, who fathered a son young and lost him just after his 10th birthday, is getting the chance to be a father again nearly five years later. The problem is, he recently just told his pregnant wife for the first time that he had a son and she's beyond distraught.