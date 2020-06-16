Mom Torn After School 'Orders' Her Daughter to Get Rid of Her Pink Hair

iStock
We often hear about how we need to be constant advocates for our children. Parents frequently have to go to bat to make sure their kids are cared for properly outside of the home, but it's also important to have their backs on "superficial" matters, too.
One mom was faced with such a challenge when the school "ordered" her daughter dye her hair to a more natural color.
The mom began explaining that her daughter has the OK to make decisions on temporary things, like hair dye.
So when she chose pink for her hair color, mom wasn't overly thrilled, but she certainly didn't fight it.
"Her school, however, called me to pretty much order me to dye it to a 'natural' shade," she wrote. "I checked the school dress code, and it doesn't dictate anything about hair colour. I asked if she was breaking any rules that were written down somewhere other than the dress code, and they said no, but they still want her to dye it. So I asked why."
Ultimately, the school listed two reasons why they wanted her daughter to dye her hair more "naturally."
"First, that it's distracting for other kids in her class," the mom said the school claimed. "Which ... I guess maybe. But I'm a teacher too, and I find these things are only as distracting as the teacher makes them. Like, kids will talk about it for two days or something, and then find something else to talk about unless the teacher makes it a big issue to fight over. The second is that since the school has uniforms, my daughter represents them when she goes out after classes and it makes them look bad. And I'm just not convinced by that. She's one of 2000 kids at this school, and she's a nice kid who doesn't get into trouble and who happens to have pink hair. I think their reputation will survive."
Following the conversation, the mom said that the principal passed a rule that all hair colors must be colors found in nature.
"I talked to my daughter about it, and she really doesn't want to dye it again," the mom said. "She had it bleached, so that the pink dye would set, and dyeing it again so soon would pretty much fry it. Also, going to a school with uniforms means that she doesn't get to make lots of choices about how she looks every day. She chose the pink, she likes it, and she wants to keep it."
So the mom decided to push back on the new policy.
"[I] said my daughter's hair colour should be grandfathered in, since it was dyed before the rule was passed. She won't dye it any more bright colours after the pink, but she should get to keep the pink. Now he wants me to go to the school governors meeting and talk to them. Honestly, it's just hair and maybe I should just make her dye it back to avoid the conflict. But I really feel like I'm right here."
Users suggested the mom stand her ground.
"...sounds like the schools literally targeted her now as you've stood up for her creating new dress codes to get their way," pointed out one user. "It's not going to impact her learning. I think as long as she doesn't go dye it another bright colour once the pink fades it shouldn't matter."
Others argued that the principal's mandate was a slippery slope.
"Flamingos occur in nature," a commenter pointed out. "Flamingos are pink. Ergo the hair dye is fine!"
But on a serious note, people praised the mom for being there for her kid.
"Continue to stand up for your daughter," advised another user. "They shouldn't have this rule in the first place. Check if where you live has discrimination laws related to hair color and style as is the case in New Jersey."It may seem trivial, but we're sure her daughter will never forget how she stood up for her.
