MIL Publicly 'Shames' Mom After She Posts Photo of 2-Year-Old Boy's Hair in a Ponytail



iStock

It's important to know what you can't do just as much as what you can. For instance, if you know you aren't going to be skillful at cutting hair (as salons are still closed in many places), the best choice is to just not do it.

One mom recently shared on Reddit that this is the exact path she chose for her 2-year-old boy. But when she posted a cute picture of him with a ponytail on Facebook, her MIL didn't find it at all endearing.