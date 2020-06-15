Mom Disgusted After Discovering Sons Spying On Topless Neighbor But Dad Blames Breastfeeding Mom

iStock
The sisterhood that is feminism requires all "members" to hold the ones we love accountabile, and that's especially true for mothers of boys. We have a responsibility to dismantle toxic masculinity (and systemic racism and so much more) with our boys, and it starts all at home.
One mom was fully doing her duty to "the cause" when she pushed her 12 and 10-year-old sons for spying on a topless neighbor, but dad totally disagrees.
-
The mom began by explain she, her husband, and two sons recently moved into a new apartment complex.
"Our unit is at the very back of the building, at the back of the property, so behind us is just a wooded area, nobody lives there," she noted. "At the very back of our unit and the one across from ours is a small balcony that faces out towards this wooded area. Because it the way the building is constructed, you can’t see onto another person's balcony unless you go to the stairs and lean over the railing -- otherwise the wall blocks you."
-
The mom explained that a young couple with two kids under 2 live in the unit just across from them.
"I haven’t had the chance to go introduce myself because I think one of their babies is a newborn, and honestly mama seems exhausted," she wrote. "Anyway, a couple of nights ago, I made a horrific discovery. Went outside to call the boys in for dinner and found them both with their upper bodies flung over the railing, staring into our neighbors balcony. I grab both by their pants and ask them just what they think they’re doing, and that’s when I see it. From their vantage point, they could see straight into the neighbor lady’s balcony, where she was sat completely topless, with underwear on listening to headphones."
-
-
The mom was beyond livid -- not at the woman, but at her boys.
"The way I see it, she’s on her own personal property, where no one is SUPPOSED to be able to see, and not drawing any attention to herself," she wrote. "Plus, if she’s breastfeeding, I get not having a top or bra on. It’s tedious to remove every few hours and for every feeding in between. And who wears pants in their own house? Anyway, I digress. I pulled the boys in the house and took away their video games and phones until further notice, and told my husband immediately when he got home."
-
Expecting solidarity, the mom told dad ASAP, but discovered she was very, very wrong.
"HE was mad at ME," she exclaimed. "Saying boys would be boys and the lady should have some decency to wear clothes outside, and asked me to speak to her about it. I ripped him a new one and spent the night on the couch, after which he apologized but the boys still seem upset with me."
So the mom asked Reddit: Was she wrong for taking it out on the boys?
-
-
Just the opposite -- people applauded the mom for her very "woke" reaction.
"Your husband is out of line and frankly acting in a manner that could give your sons the idea that it’s okay to just 'get' from women without respect for personal boundaries whether it’s looking or worse," warned one user. "A plus parenting from you and thank you for respecting your neighbor!"
-
Others cringed at the dad's "logic."
"'Boys will be boys,' I’m sorry, what century is your husband living in," wrote another user. "Like you said, that woman was on her own property. Not only are you NTA for doing some good parenting, you’re also NTA because you didn’t sexualize this woman. Your husband, on the other hand, could afford to learn a bit."
Her boys may be upset with her now, but when they get older, they hopefully realize and more importantly learn from the lesson their mama taught them.
Share this Story