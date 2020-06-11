MIL Doesn't Take Grandson's 'Deadly' Food Allergies Seriously & Dad Doesn't See the Big Deal

Despite the mom saying there needs to be no chocolates because of the possibility they were produced on the same line as nuts, the MIL apparently went ahead and bought chocolate that was produces on the same line as almonds (his most deadly allergy).

"Also, when he was 2 1/2 we were over SIL’s house and she left Hershey kisses with almonds on the coffee table," she wrote. "Son’s school gives out Hershey kisses as treats. I noticed they were almond ones and immediately put them out of his reach. MIL kept repeatedly putting them back saying I didn’t have the right to move things in a home that is not mine. I said 'this can kill him and he doesn’t know the difference.' She just looked at me. SIL heard the conversation and panicked and immediately apologized and moved them."

She even noted a time when she asked her not to feed him pizza and turned around and saw her feeding him a slice of pesto pizza as she informed her that mom "couldn't" say she wasn't allowed to feed him.