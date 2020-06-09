Dad Almost Ends up in Serious Trouble When Toddler Tells Mom She Found a 'Bra' in His Car

Kids are honestly -- at their core -- the biggest trolls. Just when you think all they know are Daniel Tiger songs and what their favorite snack is -- and boom! -- they suddenly hit you with a whole paragraph they can't possibly be older enough to mutter.
And sometimes that "grown" paragraph turns into one that can get you in trouble. At least that's what happened to one dad on Twitter.
-
"My 4-y/o daughter tried to jam me up today," Twitter user @AngryManTV wrote back in June 2018.
-
The whole family took a trip to the garage to see what the little girl was talking about and discovered the "bra" in question:
-
-
Clearly the tweet made everyone's day, and resurfaced for obvious reasons.
-
Others reminded him that this could be a good opportunity for some good-natured blackmail.
Just remember little one, what goes around comes around ... mwahaha. There will definitely be a day when she wants dad to cover for her, and he might not be willing to do that.
-
-
Today we are pretty thankful for the internet for resurfacing this gem of a story.
And dads: Stay sharp. You may be the arbiter of tickle time and sneaker of snacks, but these kids know who the head of the household truly is.
