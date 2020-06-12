20 Tools to Help Teach Kids About Race & Racism

Image: damircudic/iStock



damircudic/iStock Since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who a white police officer knelt on for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on camera, this country has been forced to face the systemic racism that has plagued its citizens of color for years. Protests have popped up around the country and folks are speaking out more than ever, mothers included. More people are buying more from black-owned businesses, engaging in conversations, and wanting to educate their kids. Many don't know where to start.

We've rounded up some resources that could help parents and educators teach children, from babies all the way to teens, about race and racism. Black children can benefit from some of the resources, but these are geared toward non-black children and families who want to start the dialogue on race now. There's five great books on the list, from the past and present from simply having a black character to learning to appreciate black hair. We also included five kid-friendly TV shows movies, five black-inclusive toys and, lastly, five resources and ideas for adults to start teaching their kids about racism and privilege. The goal is to take these tools and use them to work anti-racist ideals into family's everyday lives so we aren't just tolerant, but accepting.