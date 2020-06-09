To My White Mom Friends: You Need To Love All Black Boys, Not Just Mine

-
You don't remember? Our boys played together on the soccer team in 4th grade.
-
And so are my boys.
Friend, I don't get deep enough with you and it's not your fault. I just see the quick twist in your face that quickly screams "I'm uncomfortable" when I broach the subject of race.
Discomfort I can deal with most days, but some days it's more than discomfort. Some days it's disbelief, and that hurts more, so I don't tell you.
-
-
I don't tell you the fear I feel on a daily basis as my boys continue to grow.
-
I don't tell you that my oldest son has said "the SRO treats the Black kids meaner. It gives me anxiety."
I don't tell you that even though we are careful not to watch these awful videos of unarmed people getting shot, your children are showing them at school, and my children have noticed the theme.
I would never tell you that as they shoot up to be as tall as I am, soon to tower over me, that my mama heart breaks for reasons you'll never fully grasp.
-
-
I'd never tell you that at the ripe age of 14, my son "fits the description," and his brother is not far behind.
-
I love you for loving my boys, I do.
But I need you to love them enough to demand change so parents that look like me aren't afraid our children aren't going to make it home.
I need you to love them enough to not just see them as your sons, but to see all boys that look like them as your potential sons.
-
-
I need you to love them like you love your own sons, because this world doesn't.
-
Love them because my big brother likes to jog.
Love them because my younger brother has the best contagious laugh you've ever heard.
Love them because my baby brother has the sweetest soul, but it takes him a while to say things. He gets excited and his stutter gets in the way.
-
-
Love them because the play 'American Son' is so many Black mothers' realities.
