Mom Lets It Slip to 5-Year-Old That She Never Wanted Her & Dad Is Furious

Fast-forward to the morning when the 5-year-old "must've told her father what had happened when he was making her breakfast."

"I woke up to my husband absolutely furious with me for traumatizing our daughter and damaging her self-esteem," shared the OP. "I told him she'd be fine, but he kept shouting at me telling me I was an awful mother."



To that, the Redditor said she replied that it's "hard being a good mother to kids you regret having."

Her husband asked if she was serious and she said she felt she was "being impulsive when I said that but that I didn't want them and he knew that." She continued, "He left the room absolutely furious with me and took the kids to his parents' house."

She then turned it over to the Reddit community to ask if she's the a--hole in this situation.