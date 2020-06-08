Mom Is Torn After Friend Says She's 'Sexually Abusing' Her 2-Year-Old Son By Taking Baths With Him

"The response I got was not what I expected," the mom wrote. "She looked actually disgusted. She said what I was doing is very inappropriate especially because he is a boy and that I’m emotionally and possibly sexually abusing my son. I disagreed and we had a huge fight. When I told my other friend what happened she said she sees her point and maybe I shouldn’t do this anymore."

Now the mom is torn: Is she really harming her boy by bathing with him?