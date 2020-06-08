Mom Is Torn After Friend Says She's 'Sexually Abusing' Her 2-Year-Old Son By Taking Baths With Him

iStock
It's sort of mindblowing how people can overly sexualize a child-parent relationship. Most parents couldn't count on their hands the amount of times they've gotten changed in front of their kids, let alone climbed in the bath with them. Being naked with kids is relatively natural thing, but to non parents it can sound kind of... creepy.
One mom explained that happened when she casually mentioned bathing with her son.
"I was having a conversation with a friend and mentioned that my son doesn’t really like to shower, but loves baths, so when I do prepare a bath for him we usually bathe together," she wrote. "I bring all kinds of toys and cups, because he loves to spill water on himself and even more when he splashes it at my face. If you ask me it’s a win-win situation. I can wash my hair and his at the same time, and he loves the play time with me in there."
However, her friend thought this cute anecdote was apparently anything but cute.
"The response I got was not what I expected," the mom wrote. "She looked actually disgusted. She said what I was doing is very inappropriate especially because he is a boy and that I’m emotionally and possibly sexually abusing my son. I disagreed and we had a huge fight. When I told my other friend what happened she said she sees her point and maybe I shouldn’t do this anymore."
Now the mom is torn: Is she really harming her boy by bathing with him?
People assured the mom that she was far from wrong for bathing with her boy.
"You are bathing your two year old child," reitterated one user. "In other countries, it's not considered sexual to be naked or even bathe together. It's unusual in America, but that doesn't mean it's inappropriate."
Others noted that the mom might want to be concerned about her friend.
"I'd be worried more about your friends assuming a sexual element to it," one user candidly wrote.
"Definitely more worried about the friend," agreed another. "Some people still nurse at 2 and some go all the way up to 3! Does the friend find that sexual too?"
Users also comforted the mom by saying that some of their happiest memories were tender moments like this.
"I think that’s a really sweet way to bond with your son! I used to bathe with my dad and my sister all the time," wrote one reader. "I’ve seen pictures and kinda remember it. Your friend needs to mind her own business."
In general people also noted that it's not weird so long as all parties remain comfortable with the situation. A day will come when the son doesn't want to bathe with her, and as long as she respects that, there's nothing wrong with enjoying this time.
