MIL Lies About Getting 'Worthless' Immunizations so She Can Meet High-Risk Newborn Sooner

Being that he's having issues breastfeeding, mom is rightly nervous about his immune system because he isn't getting the maximum benefits of breast milk.



"The pediatrician recommended waiting 6 weeks if breastfeeding so he'd at least have the full advantage of my immunities that can pass through breast milk," wrote the mom in a Reddit thread.

"The pediatrician and my OB also recommended that everyone around the baby get at least a DTAP and flu shot. This was the deal with our first kid too. They specifically told us that the DTAP would need a booster if it was 3 more more years since they'd gotten the shot. Our first kid is 4 and a 1/2 and everyone said they got a DTAP when she was born, but not in the mean time. Meaning everyone needed a booster."