Dear White Moms, I Have 3 Black Boys & This Is What I Need To Do Right Now

-
I have three black boys. They are the sweetest and most amazing humans I've ever met.
-
My heart aches when I think of anyone not being kind to my children.
-
-
I need your help.
I so desperately need you to have conversations with your children about racism. Racism isn't always blatantly expressed. It can be very passive and subtle through messages conveyed in our culture. These types of messages have been communicated throughout our entire lives, with their true intent often going unnoticed.
-
As parents, you can completely change this through intentional conversations.
-
-
I was called horrible names; no one was allowed to date me.
This was not because they didn't like me, but because of their parents saying "NO." I wasn't even allowed in one of my close friend’s house until her parents felt I was "safe." My stories could go on and on.
-
I grew up not seeing many black actors in TV or movies, unless they were supporting roles or slave movies.
The only black people I saw on the news were associated with reports that dehumanized and villainized.
I grew up in a generation that has still remained pretty racially separated. We can’t afford to hand that down to our kids.
So please…
-
-
Talk to them about racism.
I hate the conversations I have to have with my boys about it. They are extremely heartbreaking. It's difficult to explain to them reasons some people won't like them, think they are scary, or even try to harm them because of the color of their skin.
Please, talk to your kids, so together we can make the world better for all of our children.
-
Teach them to stand up to injustice whenever they see it.
Teach them compassion, kindness, and love. Teach them not to passively ignore or avoid the trials of others, but to always stand up for what is right. Teach them the TRUTH and don't sugar coat it or encourage your kids to be color blind. "Color blind" creates passivity.
-
-
Watch what you say and what they hear.
Be careful watching shows in your home that vocalize harmful comments about racial differences, economic status ... or even racially harmful political commentary. I need you to listen carefully for those messages. Make sure you aren't supporting them in conversation or in things you allow around your children. I need you to be careful of how you speak about minorities, making sure you are valuing them the way you value your white counterparts.
-
Your children need to hear that you enjoy shows that feature black characters & movie actors.
They need to hear that you listen to music with artists that look different than you (more than just hip-hop), and that you read books by black authors.
-
-
Your kids need to have positive minority experiences in their own homes and churches.
-
All of these things will shape and develop your children's world views.
These intentional acts will change how they view entire groups of people because interaction with different people will be intertwined in their lives. Your children will see them as their peers and appreciate all of their many similarities while embracing their differences.
-
-
We are the same as mothers.
-
Your children are part of the hope I have for the world to change.
Your children are the next generation and the children my boys will grow up with. If you can model inclusive attitudes, and ideas that one race is no better than another, then you will raise kind-hearted children. They won't automatically label any kids as "threats," "incompetent," or "thugs" just because of the color of their skin.
The hope is when they see my kids, they will see their hearts, amazing personalities, and make judgments in a fair way ... after getting to know them.
-
-
People always ask me how I instill confidence with all this negativity that comes at them ... Jesus. They love Jesus.
We love Jesus, and His word is our truth above anything the world says. Their hope is in the Lord. Our hope is in the Lord, and I pray this post will encourage you to make a difference in your children's lives, in our children's lives, and in this next generation so the world will truly be a better place.
-
If you see one of my sons at night with a hoodie on ... they are probably cold.
Share this Story