Mom Refuses To Let Daughter Come Back Home After Begging To Live With 'Disneyland' Dad

Unfortunately, one month into the trial period of living with her father, the daughter was begging her mother to let her come home.

"Now that Anne is with him full time, he isn't trying to impress her," she wrote. "He's only buying her dollar store face wash, along with dollar store shampoo/conditioner/body wash instead of her expensive preferred brands. He's strict on clothes, so he took her croptops and short shorts away and she can only wear things that go below her knees. He doesn't cook and needs to make house and car payments so instead of fresh homemade meals they eat dollar menu fast food items/frozen food every day."

The mom went on to say her room is totally empty because her father is a minimalist and never meant for her to stay full time. She also went on to explain that her daughter isn't in any danger, but she is living the lifestyle of a bachelor.

This is where things start to get messy. On top of all of that, because of school districts, she has to go to a new school too and really doesn't want to.