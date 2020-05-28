I Had a 'Non-Viable' Baby & Cherished Every Second We 'Shouldn't' Have Had With Her



Andrea Cannizzaro

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.



I remember July 7, 2019 as if it were yesterday. I stood in our bathroom staring steadily at the five pregnancy tests I had just taken, basking in the fearful moments before telling Jose we were going to be parents again. I asked myself, "How did this happen?" I immediately called Jose's mom, but I could barely get the words out. The celebrations started, and I remember heavily crying in fear, wondering if we were ready to do this all over again. I was 36 and felt too old to be having a baby.