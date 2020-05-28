Parents Force Adopted Child To Go Vegan After Biological Kid Demands It & People Think It's Abuse

"There was not a single problem at that time, I think everyone was a just a little stressed because it was a big change," the mom wrote. "But now there is a lot of troubles in our family. Our bio daughter has been vegan for 4 months and we have chosen to become vegan as well to support her in her convictions as we believe it is an important step in her adolescent life.

"However, this situation has created a lot of tension as our adopted daughter doesn't want to follow her sister in this journey," the mom continued. "Our bio daughter has been pressuring us to force our adopted daughter to go vegan as well since she doesn't want any animal product in the house. We agreed to stop buying it because it makes her sick just to know that there is some in the house."

