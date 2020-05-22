Friend Group Shuns Mom for Quietly Reporting One of Them for Child Neglect



iStock

Friendships get more complicated as we get older, that's sort of a fact. As we grow, get in relationships, have children, we start to learn what our friends' true values really are and whether or not we want to continue on the same path together.

One mom took a sharp left turn after she was sick of her single mom friend constantly abandoning her kids. And even though she was just ultimately concerned for their safety, mutual friends are saying she made the "wrong call."