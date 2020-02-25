Mom Pens Heartfelt PSA to Those Who Judge How Parents of Kids With Special Needs Discipline

"Sometimes it looks similar to how we parent our typically developing children, and sometimes it looks starkly different," she noted. "We understand our kid's communication issues are frustrating to them. They respond in ways that don't make sense to the outside world, or even to us. But they are trying too."

She concluded, "We are parenting disabled children in a world that is not accommodating to them. We are trying to figure out how to best accommodate them. Sometimes, they are exhausted. We often are, too. We want the world to have high expectations of our kids, while also realizing that they need more support and grace in the process. We try to remember these things ourselves. And it is a constant balancing act. We know you can’t know our lives. But know this: we are always trying."