Mom Gets Disowned by Class Parents for Buying White Daughter a Black 'American Girl' Doll

One of the moms posted to Facebook about how buying a doll of a different race was "cultural appropriation" and "whitewashing."

"It wasn’t directed at me but all the parents were agreeing in the comments," she said. "I didn’t say anything about it. We had another party for the 4th of July. Sarah invited a bunch of her friends from school and only Alissa came. I figured everyone else had other plans but again, another Facebook post about how the parents didn’t want their kids hanging out with someone who 'takes black dolls away from black girls.'"

She also said that they complained about Alissa's mother "white washing" her for allowing her to buy a white doll. While both moms felt fine about buying the dolls at the time, the repercussions on the girls were brutal.

"I felt horrible that Sarah and Alissa couldn’t see their friends," she went on to say. "The situation cooled off as all the kids went off to different elementary schools and they have new friends now but a Facebook memory prompted a new argument."

So now the mom wants to know, did she do something legitimately wrong?