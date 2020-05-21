Family Thinks Mom Is 'Weak' & 'Spoiling' Her Toddler By Not Spanking Her

"I grew up in a toxic household where we would get a belt whooping over everything," the mom began.

She went on to explain that this happened to not only her, but her siblings and cousins. As a result, it's caused some long-term trauma.



"My cousins have severe identity issues," she wrote. "My siblings and I have difficulty expressing emotion. We also struggle with self worth, trust, and just overall have no idea what direction to take in life. The more I learn about the effects of toxic parenting, the more I connect back to my own childhood. And it wasn’t just ruthless physical punishment."



The mom notes that she and her siblings suffered a lot of mental torment and manipulation, especially at the hands of her alcoholic mother.

"We’ve all suffered as young adults in various ways, but we are healing together," she said.

