Dad Says His Son Outed Him for Wearing 'Girl Panties' to the Entire Neighborhood

As one dad recently discovered, kids can totally broadcast the wrong message to the masses at the most inconvenient times.

In a Reddit post, the dad explained it all started because of a specific pair of underwear he has.

"So I have a pair of underwear that has a Valentine’s Day theme," he explained. "My son, being 3, does not consider this particular undergarment to be especially masculine. I mean hey, we all have our tastes... but I’d really prefer if he wouldn’t run outside and scream at my daughter, for the whole neighborhood to hear, 'COME LOOK! DADDY’S WEARING GIRL UNDIES AGAIN!!'”

