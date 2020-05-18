Mom of Twins Says Parents Are Trying to Bully Her Son Out of Ballet Class Just Because He's a Boy

"I dropped my kids off yesterday and as soon as I walked in I overheard a conversation with two another moms speaking to each other about my son they were saying how ballet isn’t for boys and they need to put him in a different class such as hip hop and not ballet," she wrote. "Something more 'manly' they said. I immediately turned around and told them to please stop talking about my son he has a right to be here just as well as everyone else does and if he wants to do ballet it shouldn’t be a problem with any of you because it’s not their kid. I told them to worry about it their own child and not mine. They all just looked at me and one mom went as far to say well we don’t want you here you need to go put your son in a boys class because this class is for girls. I told her that this class is for anyone who wants to join it not just girls. I told them all that I’ve heard enough of this and it has been going on for months ever since I came here and I said I wasn’t leaving. But I did thank them for saying all that crap in front of my son."