Mom Says Ex Is Divorcing Woman He Cheated On Her With & Now Wife #2 Thinks They Should Be Friends

"As a child that was born to a somewhat similar situation (my father married my mother after cheating on his first wife with my mother, then later divorced my mother years later)," wrote one reader. "My father's children from his first marriage are my sisters, no question about it. I don't view them as less because they're "half". My mother and my sister's mother obviously didn't get along. However, they were civil enough to each other for our sake. They recognized we were siblings, and wanted us to have a relationship. They didn't call each other up to chat, but, my sister's mother was fine having my brother and me over to spend time with our sisters. I will always respect her for that, as I'm sure it wasn't easy. Still though, the children have done nothing wrong, and should be able to have a relationship with each other."



However, a few folks responded that it was the father's place to facilitate that relationship, not the moms in question here. One thing everyone agreed on was to follow her child's lead with the relationship to her half-sister, and if she wanted to be closer, mom should make that happen.

Ultimately, this mama has to do what is right for her and her daughter, and we're sure she'll continue to do that regularly.