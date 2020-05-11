Mom Upset That Kids Would Rather Make MIL a Mother's Day Card & Husband Says It's Her Fault

"The longstanding tension between wife and mother is largely outside the scope of this post, but it is sadly quite severe," he explained.

"She thinks the fact that the kids 'prefer' their grandma is my fault,'" he wrote. "I didn't point it out in the moment for obvious reasons, and I ultimately pestered the kids into making her 'cards' (kid scribbles that I helped them sign their names to)."

But the dad really wants to take the opportunity to explain that her attitude toward gifts is exactly why they don't want to give her any.

"To explain that the reason nobody wants to give her nice things is because she habitually [expletive] all over any she gets that she didn't pick out herself in advance? And that my mom always shows enthusiasm and delight in every bunch of dandelions or lump of dirt she gets, so the kids naturally think of her when they think of giving nice things to people?"

