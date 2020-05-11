Fed-Up Coworker Accuses Colleague of 'Milking' Her Son's Death 3 Years Later

The boss explained again that the mom was going through a hard time and essentially needed support.

"I tell him that I feel like she is getting special treatment and that she is just using you all. He looks at me dead in the face and tells me that I'm being a insensitive and need to get a grip and tells me to leave his office."

Evidently since then, people in the office have basically shunned the fed-up coworker. When the person complained about this to the boss, the manager told them that it was the person's own fault, and his coworkers are under no obligation to be friends with that person.

"They all blocked me on social media and try to avoid me at all costs," the person wrote. "I feel like they are being immature about this and need to stop being mad."

The poster genuinely wants to know if what they (the poster) were in the wrong for what they said.