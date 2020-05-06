15 Change-Making Asian-Americans Everyone Should Know About

Image: Getty Images / Handout ; margaret_cho ; NurPhoto / Contributor



Getty Images / Handout ; margaret_cho ; NurPhoto / Contributor

There is a lot to celebrate in May. It’s the start of warmer weather and longer, brighter days. We have summer just around the corner, and BBQ smells in the outside air. It’s also a month used to celebrate and honor Asian and Pacific Islander heritage. In the United States, Asian and Pacific Islander Americans are centered for the month of May to recognize the influence and contributions to the culture and history of the country.

To celebrate and honor the important heritage, we have rounded up 15 change-making Asian-Americans that everyone should know. Some have changed the course of history, while others are just starting their activism and making big waves.