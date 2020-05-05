Dear Moms: When We Say We're In This Together, We Mean It



I was on my semi-weekly FaceTime with my best friend (who is an essential employee) when after a few wines in, we started talking about "it."

You know, the massive global health crisis that has us sealed in our homes and fearing the grocery store?

We started talking about people's reactions to it, and how we had both noticed this strange phenomenon where everyone seems to be wholly convinced that their situation is the worst. For every mom who complained about homeschooling, there was another who went, "Oh yeah, at least you get to be home with your babies." And on and on it went.

"I heard a saying the other day," my friend sagely announced: "We're all in the same storm, but in different boats."

And could there be anything more true? While there is no doubt that within this historical event there is privilege and not all boats are created equal, whatever struggle we face in this storm is a valid one.

In an attempt to change this narrative, the one where we are competing for who has it worse, we reached out to moms in all different phases of motherhood, and asked them to extend a word of encouragement to moms in their own phase, and acknowledge just how hard it can be.