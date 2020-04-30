Mom-To-Be Won't Allow Visitors In the Hospital After Giving Birth & Both Grandmas Think She's 'Selfish'

iStock
Having a baby is possibly one of the most private and personal experiences a person could have. But for someone who is is a little emotionally closed off, the sanctity of this moment is especially felt.
So much so, that one self-identified emotionally stunted mama-to-be doesn't want anyone getting in the way of feeling her own feelings during this special time.
-
"The only person I openly show emotion and feelings and affection to with no restraints is my husband," writes the pregnant mom.
"I know I’m going to be very emotional (obviously) and I want to be completely open and comfortable with that emotion, the crying, etc. and share all of that with my husband."
She doesn't however, want to share those sides of herself with anyone else, including her own mother and his mother.
"This is the prime reason why I don’t want anyone at the hospital."
-
When she expressed to her extended family that those were her wishes, it blew up on her -- big time.
People are having extremely hurt feelings, but none so much as the baby's two future grandmothers.
"My mother and his mother in particular think it’s very selfish to not even allow anyone to come visit until after we’re already back home and settled for a few days."
-
-
But the mom-to-be knows how detrimental that will be to her and her big moment.
"If people visited, especially right after, I would be be constantly checking myself emotionally and become a certain amount of closed off. I don’t want that to happen. No one seems to get this."
So she posed the question to Reddit to find out if she was totally off base for feeling this way.
-
The biggest reaction people had was to comfort this soon to be mom as much as possible.
"Your mother and mother-in-laws are very selfish to think their desires should override yours in this situation," one reader bluntly put it.
-
-
Others offered solid advice on how to handle it:
"Make a pact with your husband NOW that no one gets told when you go into labor," one person suggested. "As you get closer to your due date, respond slower and slower to texts/calls so they don't jump to the conclusion that you're in labor if slow to respond when the time comes. Register 'private' at the hospital and specify that you want no visitors. And tell mom & MIL that anyone who tries to cross your boundaries will be the last person to meet baby. If they show up to your house unannounced, they do not get let in, and they get one month tacked on to their next allowed visit time. Don't let anyone ruin the bonding time between you, your partner, and your new baby. Doing what's best for you is the best way to take care of your new child."
Here's to hoping this mom to be sets her boundaries and sticks with them.
