Mom-To-Be Won't Allow Visitors In the Hospital After Giving Birth & Both Grandmas Think She's 'Selfish'

"Make a pact with your husband NOW that no one gets told when you go into labor," one person suggested. "As you get closer to your due date, respond slower and slower to texts/calls so they don't jump to the conclusion that you're in labor if slow to respond when the time comes. Register 'private' at the hospital and specify that you want no visitors. And tell mom & MIL that anyone who tries to cross your boundaries will be the last person to meet baby. If they show up to your house unannounced, they do not get let in, and they get one month tacked on to their next allowed visit time. Don't let anyone ruin the bonding time between you, your partner, and your new baby. Doing what's best for you is the best way to take care of your new child."



Here's to hoping this mom to be sets her boundaries and sticks with them.