Dad Slams Mom of 5 for Not Sharing Her 'She Shed,' Despite His Man Cave Being Off Limits

In a time where we are all cooped up, big families are facing the extra challenge of establishing space for themselves. Even in large homes, when they are full of people, it can be tough to establish your own space.
One mom of five found a little refuge in an old camper she spent a month restoring, a small "she shed" if you will. But now, the kids are trying to take it over as an extra play space, and when mom put her foot down, everyone (including her husband) has dubbed her as a "mean mommy."
"Since everyone is home now and confined indoors, my family of 7 has been trying to find their own space," she began.
"The kids (13,11, 7, 7, 5) have bedrooms to play in (the two oldest have their own rooms, the 3 youngest share a room). They also have two play rooms. One in the basement full of big games (air hockey, computers, etc) and the smaller room upstairs which is usually used for crafting, reading, dress up etc.," the mom wrote on Reddit.
Her husband also has his own space, a "man cave" no one is allowed in, expect for his wife so she can clean it.
A few weeks ago, the woman's father reached out as asked if she minded taking an old camper off of his hands. He hadn't used it much, but it was in an accident so he couldn't resell it.
"As my little side activity I’ve been fixing it up," she says. "Alone. My husband and kids thought it was dirty and smelly. But after a month of trial and error it’s pretty and useable.I painted it. Added decorations. Made it to my own little area. It even has heat, water and electricity."
Yesterday the mom caught the kids playing in it. When she told them it was "mommy's area" they called her "mean." Sadly, her husband agreed.
"Later that same day my husband told me I was rude and selfish and that I should share with the children. He said that when he is in his Man Cave he can hear the kids playing games and it’s distracting."
But the mom put her foot down.
"I said 'No. I have no place of my own.' He told me that I have the whole house to myself, which is not true since I share it."
The dad took his "attack" even further and orchestrated a little protest from the kids.
He told the four youngest kids to write her letters explaining why they should have her area -- the little ones even were crying over it.
"I was so upset with my husband and my kids but I also feel so guilty."
The mom also noted that they have an extensive play area outside, complete with a swing set, pool, and playhouse they never use.
"My husband and kids are revolting against me. No one will talk to me. Everyone including my husband calls me 'MEAN MOMMY.'"
She wants to know if she should cave and let the kids have it or stand her ground and keep it for herself.
Commenters strongly urge the mom to not give up her she shed for several reasons.
"Your husband turning the kids against you so the kids noise doesn't bother him when he is in his own special alone space? Is a whole new level of awful," one person wrote. "You guys need marriage counseling stat. Plenty of councilors will see people via video chat and zoom. You need to find someone. And stop cleaning his man cave."
Others were appalled at her reaction as well.
"Your father gave this gift to you," one person reminded her, and continued to provide reasons she shouldn't feel guilty.
"You cleaned it up by yourself. This is your space.THIS. IS. YOUR. SPACE. Do not back down from this. Don’t waver, don’t feel bad, do not accept any guilt letters. (Is this really how you want to teach your kids to communicate? Writing whiny letters because they don’t get something that isn’t theirs?) I’m more upset by your explaining how some kids care and some kids don’t. This isn’t their space and that is not up for negotiation. Whether or not they are upset is not really a factor here. It is important to learn boundaries and this seems like an ideal time to teach some to your kids."
We hope this mama can ease off her own guilt and can retreat to her she shed for some much-needed peace.
