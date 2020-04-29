Dad Slams Mom of 5 for Not Sharing Her 'She Shed,' Despite His Man Cave Being Off Limits



In a time where we are all cooped up, big families are facing the extra challenge of establishing space for themselves. Even in large homes, when they are full of people, it can be tough to establish your own space.

One mom of five found a little refuge in an old camper she spent a month restoring, a small "she shed" if you will. But now, the kids are trying to take it over as an extra play space, and when mom put her foot down, everyone (including her husband) has dubbed her as a "mean mommy."