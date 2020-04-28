This Mother's Day, the Only Gift I Want Is to Be Left Alone

Merlas/iStock/Getty Images
I know during this time of uncertainty and upheaval we are supposed to have hearts filled with nothing but gratitude. I am thankful for my health, my family's health, and the ability to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads. I'm thankful that my husband and I can attempt to homeschool our kiddos (thank God the oldest is only in kindergarten, because Common Core is the devil) as we have access to technology and resources to make it happen.
I try my hardest to let love lead and focus on gratitude -- like an episode on Oprah's Soul Sunday -- but it's hard, y'all ... and I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. With my kids and husband up under me at home for the last 46 days straight (who's counting?), I need a break from sheltering in place with loved ones -- which is why for this Mother's Day, the only gift I need is the gift of being alone.
I know it's a bit uncouth for people to complain during this time, but I'll just say what a number of us are thinking, including tired moms.
These kids are running me ragged, and replenishing wine is becoming too expensive.
Being stuck in the house means my kids are finding my secret candy stashes, and my husband thinks we have all the time in the world to shake sheets.
I would take a bullet for my husband and kids ... but someone might catch one if I don't get some peace.
This Mother's Day, I want to be able to sleep in without hearing one of my kids say "Mom!" 42 times before calling me by my government name.
I want to be able to drink wine, tea, or whatever as I catch up on Lifetime movies instead of being subjected to another episode of 'Team Umizoomi.'
I want to enjoy a Zoom chat with some friends and a dreamy background for 15 minutes without one of my kids banging on the door to get in.
And should the spirit move me, I just might get in the car and drive to the border just because.
My family and I have an entire lifetime to annoy each other ... I just want want peace and quiet this Mother's Day.
