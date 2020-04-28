This Mother's Day, the Only Gift I Want Is to Be Left Alone



Merlas/iStock/Getty Images

I know during this time of uncertainty and upheaval we are supposed to have hearts filled with nothing but gratitude. I am thankful for my health, my family's health, and the ability to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads. I'm thankful that my husband and I can attempt to homeschool our kiddos (thank God the oldest is only in kindergarten, because Common Core is the devil) as we have access to technology and resources to make it happen.

I try my hardest to let love lead and focus on gratitude -- like an episode on Oprah's Soul Sunday -- but it's hard, y'all ... and I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. With my kids and husband up under me at home for the last 46 days straight (who's counting?), I need a break from sheltering in place with loved ones -- which is why for this Mother's Day, the only gift I need is the gift of being alone.