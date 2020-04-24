15 Things to Do With Mom on Mother’s Day While Social Distancing

iStock
Mother’s Day is a special time of the year where we can really honor our moms and get some extra love back from our family, too. Often, we have traditions surrounding Mother’s Day and look forward to gathering with family, but this year is different. Due to the need to continue our physical distancing, this year’s celebrations will look a little different than in past years.
There is no need to worry, though. All it takes is a little bit of creativity and a little planning ahead, looking to technology, and thinking out of the box to make the day as unique, if not more, than it has been in the past.
There are many things we can do with Mom on
Mother’s Day while social distancing, and here are 15 ideas to get you inspired:
Plan a Zoom Party1
Just because we’re not able to physically get together with our families, it doesn’t mean we can’t plan that virtually get together. There are a lot of video conference applications available to choose from, and Zoom is a popular one. Plan the time, and everyone can log-on and hang out.
Make Breakfast in Bed2
It’s one of the classics for mom on Mother’s Day, and if Mom is at home, this is still a great thing to do with your mom or the mom of your kids. Let the kids plan the menu, help them make it all, and deliver to Mom while she is still in bed.
Order Groceries to be Delivered3
With the whole world health crisis, doing our everyday things is not as easy as it used to be. Even regular daily tasks like going to the grocery store have added challenges. For a mom, this Mother’s Day, having their weekly groceries paid for and delivered, is a sweet way to show you care. Add in some extra treats, too.
Plan a Netflix Party Together4
We can’t get together with our extended family, and for many of us, that means we can’t hang out with our moms this year. However, some great tools make it almost the same experience. Host a Netflix party with friends and family. It can be a fun themed movie for Mother’s Day—or choose Mom’s favorite to re-watch together.
Plan a Day of Virtual Tours5
There are so many ways to “go out” and see things without going anywhere. With more attractions and museums uploading virtual tours and even live cams, there are so many ways to spend the day with mom –together or apart—doing the same virtual tour while you're all on FaceTime together.
Play in the Dirt and Gardens6
The time right around Mother’s Day is also the best time for gardening and playing in the dirt. If this is a home chore the kids and partner typically don’t like to help Mom with, it’s the perfect way to spend the day doing something she loves.
Plan an At-Home Spa Day7
Moms deserve to be pampered and, on her birthday, and Mother’s Day, that pampering is really enjoyed. While typically we may send our moms to the spa to get loved on, there are still ways to do that at home. Have the kids set up manicure and pedicure stations, clean the bathroom and place scented candles around. If spending time with mom in person isn’t possible, have these bits delivered directly to her.
Order a Delivered Meal8
Eating a meal together is a tried and true way to spend time with mom on Mother’s Day. This year, if you are not living with your mom, getting together isn’t as simple as setting a date and meeting. However, many restaurants are still open for delivery. Have the same brunch or dinner meal delivered to your house and hers and set up a video meal together.
Break Out the Board Games9
They’re so easy to forget about, but what better time to break out the board games then now? Set up a fun game night with the family, letting Mom choose the games to play. If playing in person with her isn’t possible, turn it into a virtual game night over a video call.
Let Mama Take a Long, Uninterrupted Nap10
While this isn’t really done with mom, it’s definitely done for mom. Letting her take a long, uninterrupted sleep is something special for mom on the day. Set the sleeping stage by making sure the room is tidy, light some candles or dim the lights, open the window just slightly for fresh air, and put on some calming music. Then, keep everyone quiet and entertained while she sleeps.
Create a Slideshow of Sentimental Photos11
If being with Mom isn’t possible for Mother’s Day this year, take a symbolic walk down memory lane with a slideshow of the best moments. Creating a sentimental sideshow and sending it to her and watching it together over video is a sweet way to get across the love.
Do a Drive-by Parade12
Since stopping in and seeing mom isn’t something we can do right now, try out a drive-by hello parade. Decorate the car, and just before driving by mom’s house, call her on the phone and ask her to look outside. When driving by, place some loud happy music, honk the horns and let her see all the love notes decorated on the car.
Leave Supportive Notes All Over the House13
Since going out and buying jer favorite things isn’t as simple as it would be in the past. and showing love is still key to the day, get the craft supplies out and decorate the house up. Leave supportive notes and memories and stories like little love notes all over the house. If your mom is local, drive over and decorate her front yard or porch while she stays inside.
Do a Window Visit14
We’ve all seen the images of people visiting their grandparents or meeting their newborn family members through windows. Teachers have also been spotted visiting their student’s homes to do a quick math lesson. As long as safety is followed, doing a quick hello visit through the window to mom is a sweet, short way to show love and caring. Have grandkids make cards and other crafty gifts and baked goods and leave them on her doorstep.
Attend a Virtual Workout, Cooking or Art Class Together15
Going on outings aren’t something we can all do right now, but just like the virtual tours, several online courses can be taken in its place. Find a good yoga YouTube channel to get some meditation in with mom or sign up for one of those art and wine classes and attend, virtually, together.