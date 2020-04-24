15 Things to Do With Mom on Mother’s Day While Social Distancing

Image: iStock



Mother’s Day is a special time of the year where we can really honor our moms and get some extra love back from our family, too. Often, we have traditions surrounding Mother’s Day and look forward to gathering with family, but this year is different. Due to the need to continue our physical distancing, this year’s celebrations will look a little different than in past years.

There is no need to worry, though. All it takes is a little bit of creativity and a little planning ahead, looking to technology, and thinking out of the box to make the day as unique, if not more, than it has been in the past.

There are many things we can do with Mom on Mother’s Day while social distancing, and here are 15 ideas to get you inspired:

